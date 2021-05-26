Australian Minister Desperate For Complaints Overhaul
CANBERRA, Australia — Senior minister Jane Hume has conceded an independent and confidential complaints system is desperately needed inside the Australian Parliament House. Australian Federal Police have received 19 separate allegations of misconduct against politicians and staff in the past three months. Twelve of the matters have been deemed “sensitive” investigations. Despite the flood of complaints, Senator Hume denied parliament was unsafe […]www.thefloridastar.com