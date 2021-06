With all of the World Marathon Majors rescheduled for the latter months of 2021 due to restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the chances are your autumn racing calendar is looking pretty hectic. While summer training might not have been on your original plan, there are benefits for training for an autumn race. But when exactly do you need to be organised by? Here’s our guide to the start date you should aim to start following your training plan, plus the free 16-week marathon training plans to get you across the line.