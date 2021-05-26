Cancel
The Missouri legislature has passed a bill protecting the gun rights of legal marijuana patients

By Brandon Dunn
mogreenway.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overlooked part of Missouri law has finally clarified gun rights for Missourians who use medical marijuana legally in the state. On May 14, 2021, the Missouri state legislature Truly Agreed and Finally Passed the combined language of HOUSE BILL NOS. 85 & 310, the Second Amendment Protection Act. On May 25 the bill was signed by House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, and President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, and was delivered to Gov. Parson to await his signature.

