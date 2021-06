The priest from St. Bernard church started Rosary on the Beach every Wednesday morning at the Café on the Beach in 2000. That is where we met Theresa and Kim Rash. We spent time praying together and getting to know each other on those beautiful sunrise walks. Over the years, we grew to become the very best of friends. When you meet someone as trustworthy and honest as Kim (and Theresa), you can’t help but become good friends. If anyone ever needs anything or help in any way, Kim is always the first to offer his help. He often helps his friends, the church, or the community at his own expense… he never says no to anyone. He always says, “I don’t have a hobby like golf or fishing, my hobby is to help my family and my friends.”