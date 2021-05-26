Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 2021-05-26

(Reuters) -The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday. The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will...

wtaq.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Theater#Reuters#The Broadway League#Cbs#The American Theatre Wing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Deadline

Blue Man Group Sets Off Broadway Return For September

EXCLUSIVE: Blue Man Group, New York’s three-decade stalwart of Off Broadway, will return to its longtime, pre-pandemic home on Friday, Sept. 3. “For nearly 30 years, Blue Man Group has established itself as one of the top entertainment destinations. in New York City,” said Mary Grisolano, Managing Director of Blue...
Performing Artscrossroadstoday.com

Special Tony Awards given to 2 shows, 1 advocacy nonprofit

NEW YORK (AP) — The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, “David Byrne’s American Utopia” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ”Freestyle Love Supreme” are getting special awards. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will...
Performing Artsthebroadwayblog.com

Just Announced: Special Tony Award Recipients

With a drastically shortened season due to the pandemic, Tony Awards are flying off the shelves to some unconventional recipients. The Broadway Advocacy Coalition (BAC), David Byrne’s American Utopia, and Freestyle Love Supreme have been awarded Special Tony Awards as they are each “outstanding productions, artists, and organizations that do not fall into any of the competitive categories,” per the Tony Awards Administration.
Theater & Dancethecomicscomic.com

Freestyle Love Supreme Wins Special Tony Award for 2021

Congratulations to the folks at Freestyle Love Supreme! The Tony Awards announced a special honor for the group of hip-hop improvisers. For more than 17 years, the same dedicated producers, creative team and founding company members of Freestyle Love Supreme have aspired to make people laugh, bring audiences joy and create theatre that is unique and unforgettable. It was created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale and what started out with a loose format in the basement of the Drama Bookshop in 2004 worked its way to the Booth Theatre on Broadway in 2019, with the same producers Kail, Miranda, Jenny & Jon Steingart, and Jill Furman. Directed by Kail, the acclaimed show features a comedic improvisational musical structure, and a rotating cast of some of the best and brightest Broadway performers. Founding members of Freestyle Love Supreme are Kail, Miranda, Veneziale, Christopher Jackson, Arthur Lewis, Bill Sherman, and Chris Sullivan. The show is created live every night with the audience contributing words, ideas, and inspiration. No two shows are ever the same. Freestyle Love Supreme will return to Broadway with a strictly limited engagement at the Booth Theatre—previews begin on Thursday, October 7 and performances will run until Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Movieskunr.org

'In The Heights': Robin's Movie Review

For this week’s Movie Minutes, KUNR entertainment reviewer Robin Holabird looks at the Broadway hit turned feature film, In The Heights. Tradition and updated sensibilities blend for the screen adaptation of the Broadway hit In the Heights. The movie features the old-fashioned exuberance generated by energetic dance on a big screen. It gets back to a basic concept featured in that classic cinematic musical The Wizard of Oz, though without fantasy. Oh wait, all musicals contain fantasy — given that few of us interrupt our dialogue by breaking into song.
MoviesPosted by
TBR News Media

‘The Birdcage’ returns to select cinemas nationwide

In honor of its 25th anniversary, The Birdcage returns to select theaters nationwide on June 27, June 28 and June 30, courtesy of Fathom Events. In this hysterical comedy, Armand (Robin Williams) and Albert (Nathan Lane) have built the perfect life for themselves tending to their gaudy Miami nightclub. But their pastel tranquility is shaken when Armand’s son announces that he’s getting married to the daughter of ultra-conservative Senator Keeley (Gene Hackman)…and they’re all getting together for dinner! Can Armand and Albert transform themselves into Mr. and Mrs. Family Values in time? It’ll take the performance of their lives!
Stockbridge, MAwamc.org

Classic Oscar Wilde Comedy Uneven At Berkshire Theatre Group

When picking a theater season, especially when audiences are just beginning to return to inside venues, it’s a great choice to start with a classic comedy. Personally, I would insist that Oscar Wilde’s delicious comedy of manners, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” written in 1895, is one of the best comedies ever created.
Drinksadventuresinatlanta.com

FOX THEATRE ANNOUNCES GRAND REOPENING SCHEDULE

Fox Theatre Reopens in July with The Wizard of Oz, King Crimson, and The Princess Bride followed by 70 confirmed shows in 2021. The Fox Theatre is proud to announce its official public reopening this summer with three socially distanced, reduced capacity events in July, starting with Fox fan-favorite The Wizard of Oz on Sunday, July 25, prog-rock band King Crimson on Tuesday, July 27, and cult classic The Princess Bride on July 31. To purchase general tickets or new all-inclusive Club Level seats in the Loge of the Theatre with access to the Marquee Club presented by Lexus*, visit foxtheatre.org or call 855-285-8499. For all three events in July, masks will be recommended but not required for all guests and mandatory for all staff. Mask requirements for other events will vary and can be found by visiting the Fox Theatre’s COVID-19 updates page here: https://www.foxtheatre.org/events/covid-19-updates.
Theater & Dancenewbooksnetwork.com

From Aphra Behn to Fun Home

Theatre has long been considered a feminine interest for which women consistently purchase the majority of tickets, while the shows they are seeing typically are written and brought to the stage by men. Furthermore, the stories these productions tell are often about men, and the complex leading roles in these shows are written for and performed by male actors. Despite this imbalance, the feminist voice presses to be heard and has done so with more success than ever before.
Theater & DanceTelegraph

‘It’s not surprising when dancers fall in love’: Royal Ballet star Natalia Osipova

“Can I still do this? Do I have the strength to dance the shapes that are in my soul?” These were the questions running through Natalia Osipova’s head before she returned to the stage at Covent Garden this month. As the pandemic rules relaxed, the 35-year-old Russian star of the Royal Ballet found her nerves tightening. “But as soon as my feet touched the stage, I felt the intense connection with my partner and the audience like lightning,” she says. “I became a woman with all of my power.”
LifestyleFurniture Today

IHFRA set virtual gala for September

HIGH POINT — With a theme of ‘Hooray for Hollywood’, the International Home Furnishings Representatives Assn. is planning to pull out all the stops for this year’s Furniture Industry Awards Gala, set to air at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. This year’s event, the group’ s 25th gala, also will...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Edna Schmidt: what the TV presenter died of

However, everything changed when it was fired, in 2011, by the company Univision. The reason was that the journalist had been found in drunk in the parking lot of the company. Then, it came to Telemundo to guide his profession, but she was fired again, two years later, for the same situation related to alcohol.
TV & VideosBroadway.com

Spot Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Ariana DeBose & More Stage Faves in the Trailer for Schmigadoon!

Kristin Chenoweth in Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!" Comedy royals Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key are trapped in a musical in the fantastical trailer for Schmigadoon!, and honestly, we're super jealous. As previously announced, the Broadway star-studded new TV show arrives on Apple TV+ on July 16. Written by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (Despicable Me), Schmigadoon! serves as a parody of Golden Age musicals. It follows a couple on a backpacking trip trying to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. The show includes appearances from Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Alan Cumming, Jane Krakowski, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jaime Camil and Dove Cameron. Enjoy the trailer below!
TV Showsmomsla.com

New Warner Bros. Studio Tour

The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood is a wonderful chance to peek behind the curtain and see how movies and TV shows are made, and visiting the Warner Bros. lot means you’ll get a big dose of Hollywood history while you’re at it. The tour is brand new in 2021,...
Entertainmentcumnockchronicle.com

Lloyd Webber thanks ‘patient’ theatregoers ahead of Cinderella’s first night

Andrew Lloyd Webber has thanked theatregoers for being “so patient” ahead of the opening of his new show Cinderella in the West End. The production, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, opens tonight with an audience capacity of 50% after the impresario rejected the Prime Minister’s offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.
Musicshorefire.com

Three Time Tony-Nominated Broadway Extraordinaire Joshua Henry Announces Debut Album ‘Grow’ Out September 10th

Preorder ‘Grow’ HERE / Listen to “Checking In” HERE. Today, three-time Tony nominee and GRAMMY-nominee Joshua Henry announces his debut album ‘Grow’ via BMG. This album is a kaleidoscopic spectrum of sounds that showcases Joshua’s powerhouse vocals and versatile talents. Tied to this announcement, he released his smooth composition “Checking In.” His falsetto vocals absolutely shine throughout this track and are paired with a positive tempo as he sings about moving on.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Andrew Lloyd Webber accuses the government of making the theatre industry a 'sacrificial lamb' as he thanks audiences for being 'so patient' during the pandemic

Andrew Lloyd Webber has said his production of Cinderella is opening with 'half an audience thanks to our Government'. The production, which is being staged at the Gillian Lynne Theatre in the West End, opens tonight with an audience capacity of 50% after he rejected the Prime Minister's offer for the show to be included in the live events pilot scheme.