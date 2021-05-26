Cancel
Billerica, MA

History digitized: Billerica officials provide access to records dating back to 1887

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 134 years worth of Billerica's annual town reports now digitized, local officials put out a request on social media: Have a look at the town's history, and report back with your favorite weird, or wild fact. "Now I know the [Eugene C. Vining Elementary School] was named after the...

www.wickedlocal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
Billerica, MAWicked Local

Upcoming at Billerica Public Library

Please see the library's website for our current hours and available services at http://billericalibrary.org. Join the Billerica Public Library for our Gratitude Call In Program! Every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m., call in to share something you are grateful for in a welcoming, friendly space. Listening to other callers share what they are grateful for is an uplifting way to start your day! This program will take place completely over the phone. We hope you join us! Please reach out to librarians Lizzie Meier at 978-294-9493 or Sharon Lomison at 978-294-9783 for more information or to register over the phone. Once you register for this program, we will send you the information you will need to make the call. You can also register online at billericalibrary.org/events.