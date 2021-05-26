How the Penguins' mobile defensive corps is making a difference in the postseason

There are no guarantees at playoff time. We all know that. Think back to 1993. The Penguins went into the postseason with five Hall of Fame players — six, if you want to count Jaromir Jagr — and a Hall of Fame general manager and coach. They were a 119-point team and finished the regular season on a 17-0-1 roll. They took out the New Jersey Devils in the first round but were stunned by the New York Islanders in seven games in the second round. It was the most hurtful series loss in franchise history. It denied an amazing team a shot at a third consecutive Stanley Cup.