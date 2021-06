Chinese state media is calling on a nuclear buildup as a “strategic deterrence” against the United States, Newsweek reported Tuesday. “We must be prepared for an intense showdown between China and the U.S.,” Hu Xijin, the editor of the Chinese state-run newspaper the Global Times, wrote in an editorial Thursday. “The number of China’s nuclear warheads must reach the quantity that makes U.S. elites shiver should they entertain the idea of engaging in a military confrontation with China.”