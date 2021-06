Last month, the World Health Organization announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Swiss government to base the first facility in its BioHub network at a lab in Spiez, Switzerland. The BioHub initiative is intended to facilitate the sharing of pathogen samples among laboratories around the world for research. During its pilot phase, it will only share SARS-CoV-2 variants, but the WHO says it plans to expand to other pathogens next year.