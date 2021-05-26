Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Willie Nelson to bring Outlaw Fest back to Raleigh in September

By Books
WRAL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaleigh, N.C. — The summer and fall concert season is heating up with another announcement this week. Willie Nelson will bring The Outlaw Music Festival to the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh on Sept. 18. Nelson will headline the show along with Sturgill Simpson, Gov't...

www.wral.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sturgill Simpson
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Margo Price
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Outlaw#Citi#Music Festival#Gov#N C#Walnut Creek#Tickets#Fall#Sale#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Posted by
Alyssa Atkinson

North Carolina Hops Festival Coming To Raleigh in June

What you need to know about the upcoming fest. Many of us find ourselves with free time on the weekends in the summer. Whether you are a young professional like myself, college student, or even a Raleigh local with a family, there are all kinds of outdoor activities you can join in on this summer.
AnimalsPosted by
WRAL News

Endangered red wolves born at North Carolina Zoo, doing well

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Three litters of American red wolves, which are critically endangered and number less than two dozen in the wild, have been born at the North Carolina Zoo, officials announced Monday. The zoo said in a news release that the litters, which total 12 pups, were born over...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

Fred Barnes taught me a lesson

RALEIGH — I’ve written a regular column for nearly 35 years. It debuted in the Spring Hope Enterprise, a Nash County weekly, in the summer of 1986 and then quickly expanded to dozens of other daily and community papers. Over those 35 years, I’ve rarely opined on any subject other...
Asheboro, NCPosted by
WFMY NEWS2

North Carolina Zoo announces birth of red wolf pups

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three families of red wolves Monday. According to the zoo, the announcement of the three litters of critically endangered American red wolves are a part of its red wolf breeding program. The offspring made of 12 pups were born...
Holly Springs, NChollyspringsnc.us

The Moxie Strings

Holly Springs Parks & Recreation is supported by United Arts Council of Raleigh and Wake County and the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press as “top-notch, instrumental wizardry,” The Moxie Strings offer listeners the unique opportunity to experience some of the world’s best- known instruments through an electric, innovative lens. The Moxie Strings compose the majority of their pieces and arrange melodies from many countries, resulting in a genre-blurring blend of ear-catching, mainstream melodies and foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. The band’s polished, high-energy show continues to redefine strings’ role in contemporary music, and offers audience members a diverse, fun, musical experience. Current Magazine insists that “the future of music could not be in better hands.” Tickets go on sale April 19 at the Box Office at (919)567-4000 or online www.hollyspringsnc.gov/tickets!
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

9 activities for weekend of May 14 to May 16

Looking for something to do with the family this weekend? Here are in-person and virtual events taking place across the Triangle. Hill Ridge Farms in Youngsville will reopen its popular outdoor playground, including its sprayground, on Saturday, May 15, for the first time since the pandemic began. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sunday, in May and June. Admission is $12 per person and free for kids under age 2. The farm also is offering passes that allow for unlimited visits during the season.
chapelboro.com

Carrboro: New State Guidance, Bike Sharing and Freight Train Blues Festival

Carrboro Mayor Lydia Lavelle speaks with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell in the wake of North Carolina’s announcement scaling back capacity limits and mask requirements. What does it mean for Orange County? Plus: updates from the town council meeting this week and the Freight Train Blues Festival gets started!. Podcast:...