You Can Scream For Free Ice Cream By Giving Blood In June
Who doesn't like ice cream? Who doesn't like free? Obviously, everyone does. Here is the easiest way to get yourself some delicious free ice cream. First off, we are already about to head into the month of June. Feels like the year is flying by. Sure better than 2020 so far though. Especially because Stewart's is bringing back an incentive for giving blood. They have been doing the free ice cream thing in June for 6 years and in that time have helped get the American Red Cross nearly 40,000 blood donations.wour.com