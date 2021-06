Commencement ceremonies began the morning of May 13 for some members of the Rice community, including President David Leebron, who had the honor of commissioning Rice Naval ROTC members who were graduating and becoming officers of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marines. Other undergraduate members of the ROTC program, which was founded at Rice in 1941, marched the American and U.S. Navy flags onto the field ahead of each commencement ceremony May 14 and 15. (Photo by Tommy LaVergne)