Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine confirmed to headline Boston Calling 2022

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters and the reunited Rage Against the Machine are confirmed to headline Boston Calling 2022. Both bands were set to play the 2020 edition of the Beantown festival before it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Boston Calling 2021 was also scrapped. The full 2022 lineup, which will...

In just a little over a month, one of the hottest music festivals in the south returns after a 2020 COVID hiatus. Shaky Knees is set to take place in downtown Atlanta’s Central Park from October 22nd through 24th. Since its inception in 2013, Shaky Knees Music Festival has brought us some of the hottest names in alt rock and Indie music. This year, the three-day festival will include such names as Alice Cooper, Garbage, St. Vincent, Idles, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers and many, many more! With over 40,000 expected attendees, many precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of Shaky Knees patrons, as well as its staff and artists. So, be sure to bring your vaccination card or a copy of a negative COVID test taken 72 hours prior to the festival. Sadly, you won’t be able to get in without these items.
Off With Their Heads have released a cover of "Everlong" by the Foo Fighters. The cover is available digitally today only for Bandcamp Friday and all proceeds from sale of the song will go towards Care.org, an organization that helps women in need around the world. Off With Their Heads will be touring the US this fall and last released Be Good in 2019. Check out the song below.
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl will embark on a short book tour in support of his memoir, The Storyteller. Grohl will bring his first ever book to life at five intimate Dave Grohl — The Storyteller — Live! events. The Storyteller is set for release via Dey Street Books and...
Foo Fighters vocalist and guitarist Dave Grohl will release his new book The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music on October 5. In support of the book, Grohl will hit the road for a handful of spoken word tour dates on both coasts, as well as one in London. 09/27...
Foo Fighters are releasing a new vinyl single featuring what they are calling “Re-Versions” of two tracks off the band’s new album, Medicine at Midnight. The disc includes the previously released Mark Ronson mix of “Making a Fire,” as well as a new version of “Chasing Birds” recorded with the acclaimed New Orleans jazz outfit the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.
Foo Fighters have announced a benefit concert at Seattle’s new Climate Pledge Arena, taking place October 19. The show, which will feature an opening set from Death Cab for Cutie, will raise money for two Pacific Northwest charity organizations: Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, and Real Rent Duwamish. Tickets are on sale now.
Greg Gilbert, the lead singer for the U.K. indie rock band Delays, died after a battle with cancer. He was 44. Gilbert's wife, Stacey Heale, shared the tragic news with fans on Facebook Thursday. The group scored several hits in the U.K. between 2004 and 2010, including "Hey Girl," "Long Time Coming," "Valentine," and "Hideaway."
Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
Guns N’ Roses brought out Wolfgang Van Halen to join them on “Paradise City” Saturday during the band’s concert in Hollywood, Florida. “Wolfgang Van Halen. You know how cool that is to say that? That’s fucking cool,” Axl Rose told the crowd while introducing Van Halen. “You don’t understand. We’re talking legacy!” Van Halen — whose band Mammoth WVH, making their touring debut, has served as opener for GNR’s latest reunion dates — played guitar and sang backup vocals alongside Slash and Duff McKagan on the Appetite for Destruction hit. Soon after the gig, Van Halen said simply of the moment on social media, “Yeah. This actually happened… What a night.” What a night 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hkiqtyc9qV — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 3, 2021 The Mammoth WVH frontman also paid tribute to David Lee Roth, who he played with in Van Halen, following Roth’s sudden retirement announcement. “Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey,” Wolfgang tweeted with a photo of himself and Roth onstage together. Thankful and proud to be a small part of your amazing journey ✌️ pic.twitter.com/5xGcZ3CZ49 — Wolf Van Halen 🐺 🚐 🙌 (@WolfVanHalen) October 2, 2021
Foo Fighters have welcomed many a guest onstage over the years, but probably not many with the moves that their guests onstage at Dreamforce 21 provided yesterday (Sept. 21). As can be seen in video below, Dave Grohl and his bandmates were flanked by a group of costumed mascots getting their groove on throughout their performance of "All My Life."
Salesforce's Dreamforce typically transforms San Francisco's South of Market area for its annual convention. This year is no exception, but due to COVID, it's a much smaller affair. That was no problem for those who took in a Foo Fighters performance during day 1.
We were so happy to finally see Nandi and Dave Grohl rock out together, in the flesh, a few weeks back at the Foo Fighters' big LA show. Nandi joined the band on August 26th, at the Fabulous Forum for an inspiring rendition of "Everlong." Now she's uploaded a behind the scenes look at the entire experience, which you can see above.
