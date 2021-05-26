Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine confirmed to headline Boston Calling 2022

In just a little over a month, one of the hottest music festivals in the south returns after a 2020 COVID hiatus. Shaky Knees is set to take place in downtown Atlanta’s Central Park from October 22nd through 24th. Since its inception in 2013, Shaky Knees Music Festival has brought us some of the hottest names in alt rock and Indie music. This year, the three-day festival will include such names as Alice Cooper, Garbage, St. Vincent, Idles, Modest Mouse, Phoebe Bridgers and many, many more! With over 40,000 expected attendees, many precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of Shaky Knees patrons, as well as its staff and artists. So, be sure to bring your vaccination card or a copy of a negative COVID test taken 72 hours prior to the festival. Sadly, you won’t be able to get in without these items.

