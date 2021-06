The Public Relations Committee of the Vernal Area Chamber of Commerce has announced that Kevin Remington is the recipient of the Quarterly Outstanding Public Service award for his continued commitment and interest in our community. Community involvement has always been important to Kevin. While he was earning his bachelors at USU Kevin served on the student council as the Activities Director, in Public Relations, and as the Student Body President of the Uintah Basin extension. He also served on the USU-Uintah Basin Advisory Council among many other ways he has served this community. Congratulations Kevin Remington!