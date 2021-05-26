Closing the books on one special ride and athletic year

LAKE COUNTY — The Lake County Record-Bee will announce its Athlete of the Year candidates for the 2020-21 high school sports season beginning next week. While the COVID-19 pandemic canceled all fall sports except cross country and all winter sports among Coastal Mountain Conference schools (which includes all five county schools) during the 2020-21 school year, all of the spring sports — baseball, softball, tennis, golf and track & field — did take place although a late start left little room for preseason games/matches/meets before the start of league/conference play in those sports. There also was no postseason for the spring sports, a decision that was made by the North Coast Section long before the spring season got under way.