Medical episode behind deadly St. Johns County crash, says Florida Highway Patrol

St. Johns County, Fla. — A Palatka man is dead after suffering a medical episode behind the wheel that caused him to crash into another vehicle, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, the 70-year-old driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on State Road 207 where a 31-year-old female driver was stopped in the left lane of traffic.

Investigators concluded the man rear-ended the woman due to his medical episode. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. Troopers said the woman did not suffer serious injuries.

