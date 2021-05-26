“AD & Andre Drummond were exemplary” — Shannon Sharpe on the Lakers’ win against Suns in Game 2 | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers evened their series with the Phoenix Suns last night after a 109-102 victory. Chris Paul was limited for Phoenix, only playing 7 minutes in the second half as his injured right shoulder clearly bothered him. Still, the way Anthony Davis & LeBron James played down the stretch, it may not have made a difference. The duo combined for 19 Pts in the 4th quarter, and Frank Vogel raved about them after the game, saying quote 'Those are two of the top five players in the NBA. We have a formula where those guys carry a big load, especially at crunch time.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Lakers' win in Game 2.www.lakers365.com