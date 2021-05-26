Cancel
Disney CEO Shares Plans to Give Disney+ Consumers More Content and Choice

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney CEO Bob Chapek has detailed the company’s plans for the future of Disney+. The goal is to continue promoting the streaming platform and to create “enough content flow.” The company is also paying close attention to the market as they focus on giving consumers a choice when it comes to watching newly released movies in theaters or at home.

