HBO Max to launch in Latin America and the Caribbean June 29

Emerging markets will dominate the debate in 2021, and one of them – the Latin American region – has spawned many new opportunities. Read on to learn about regulations and revenues from Mexico to Brazil and take a look at the huge potential of this market. Latin America has a promising future. Markets that have already decided to regulate online casinos and sportsbooks are seeing steady growth, and countries that are brewing positive changes in legislation are predicted to expect the same in the near future. Online gambling policies vary widely across the continent. Some countries, such as Ecuador and Brazil, currently prohibit all forms of online and traditional gambling other than the government lottery. In other countries, there is no official permission or restriction. Bolivia and Nicaragua, on the other hand, mention online gambling in the legislation governing the gambling industry in general. In Argentina, the decisions to allow or prohibit online gambling are made by each province separately. Countries actively working towards reform include Bolivia, Mexico and Brazil. In the last two, legislation is pending. Colombia, meanwhile, is updating its legal regulations to better adapt to the new, digital age. Brazil has been called the dormant giant of Latin America, but many other markets offer tempting conditions for iGaming operators. Below we offer an analysis of the market of South American countries at the beginning of 2021.