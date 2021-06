Bolivia and Venezuela will face each other as they attempt to forge a path to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and you can watch it live on fuboTV. Both Bolivia and Venezuela will be targeting all three points as they return to 2022 World Cup qualification action after a break of over six months due to the impact of the global Covid-19 pandemic.Their qualification hopes could hinge on claiming those three points, with Bolivia currently sat at the foot of the CONMEBOL qualification table after four games and Venezuela not much higher in eighth position. If either national team is to make it to Qatar for the greatest show in international soccer, they must turn around their fortunes right here, right now.