David Lareau is CEO of Medicomp Systems, a provider of physician-driven point-of care solutions that fix EHRs. In 2020, the amount of healthcare data created globally was an estimated 2,314 exabytes — which is an unfathomable amount when you consider a single exabyte is equivalent to one billion gigabytes. While it may be hard to wrap one’s head around such a figure, this much is clear: To make sense of such healthcare’s ever-growing volumes of data, we need advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools, to enhance user productivity and minimize burdensome searches.