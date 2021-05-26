Cancel
Chris Broussard: The Suns still have life in them despite the Lakers’ Game 2 win I UNDISPUTED

By FOX Sports
lakers365.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers evened their series with the Phoenix Suns last night after a 109-102 victory. Chris Paul was limited for the Suns, only playing seven minutes in the second half as his injured right shoulder clearly bothered him. However, with the way Anthony Davis and LeBron James played down the stretch, it may have not made a difference. The duo combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter and Frank Vogel raved about them after the game, saying quote 'Those are two of the top five players in the NBA. We have a formula where those guys carry a big load, especially at crunch time.' Chris Broussard rates the reigning champs' Game 2 win over the No. 2 seeded Suns.

www.lakers365.com
