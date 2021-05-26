Cancel
Montgomery County, TX

Local Memorial Day Events

By Tiffany Marascio
hellowoodlands.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis Memorial Day, honor those who lost their lives while serving our country and kick off the start of the summer season with these local events. May 30, 2021 – Celebrate the official start to summer at the annual Memorial Day event in The Woodlands! The Sunday event pays tribute to all military service men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving the United States. The festival features live music, strolling entertainers and more at Town Green Park. The evening concludes with a dazzling fireworks display (weather permitting) choreographed to a patriotic soundtrack. Concessions will be available for purchase. A care package drop-off booth will be available onsite to accept donations of recommended items to be shipped to the troops. Learn More.

