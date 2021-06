Originally Posted On: 4 Ways You Can Get Started in Motorsports | SnapLap. Do you dream of maybe one day driving for the likes of Mercedes? Do you think the time for this has passed you by? Think again, because, unless you feel like you can’t even change gears without slipping a disc in your back, there’s always time for you to pursue your motorsport dream. Even so, it can feel like an exclusive club that’s difficult to get into, so how can the average Joe or Jane, such as yourself, get a foot in the door, or rather, your foot on the pedal?