Days after the Russian ambassador to Argentina, Dmitry Feoktistov, will explain to TN.com.ar Russia’s proposal to build nuclear power plants in the country, Uruguay will asked the national government for information on these projects. At the request of a group of legislators, Montevideo made the request through its ambassador in the country, Carlos Enciso. What worries the most on the other side of the Río de la Plata is the eventual environmental risk that a floating nuclear power plant would have in the area.