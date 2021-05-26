Vamos! Volkmann Victorious in the Super MILLION$

Drew Papke and Preston Martin battled for the lead in the INEX Legends feature on Night 1 of the Iron Man 100. Cars were three wide behind them for third between Brandon Anderson, Nate Keena and Austin Wiest. Keena shuffled into the third position and quickly reeled in the leaders. A series of early cautions and one red flag halted the feature early in the race. On the restart, Keena grabbed the lead from Papke. As the leaders started catching lapped traffic late in the race, a battle for third was heating up between Wiest, Martin and Alex Kukowski. Kukowski slipped by Martin and challenged Wiest for third but ran out of time. Austin Wiest held off Alex Kukowski and Preston Martin for third place. Nate Keena, who came so close so many times this season, picked up the feature victory of second place Drew Papke.