Vamos! Volkmann Victorious in the Super MILLION$

By Matthew Pitt
Poker News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBruno Volkmann has joined a small group of elite poker tournaments who have won the GGPoker Super MILLION$ more than once. Brazilian Volkmann first won this tournament in September 2020 and now adds a second title, and an additional $319,830, after taking down the May 25, 2021 edition. Super MILLION$...

www.pokernews.com
