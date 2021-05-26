Cancel
Plymouth, IN

Plymouth Police Investigate Accident, One Person Arrested

By Anita Goodan
 15 days ago

A Plymouth woman was arrested following an investigation into an accident on Lake Avenue Tuesday morning. Plymouth Police Department officers were called to the 1400 block of Lake Avenue to investigate an accident that involved several vehicles. Police say a vehicle operated by 52-year-old Brenda Fortin was traveling east on Lake Avenue and sideswiped two parked cars and ran into the rear of another parked vehicle. As a result, the rear-ended parked car reportedly hit the car in front of it.

