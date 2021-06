Leave it to the company that brought you “Game of Thrones” to be briefly led by an executive who lived by the sword and died by the sword. Jason Kilar, the executive CEO John Stankey entrusted with cutting down the ranks of WarnerMedia and beheading some of the TV industry’s most respected figures in the process, just got a taste of his own medicine. As The New York Times first reported Monday, he’s negotiating his own exit from the company in the wake of its announcement to join forces with Discovery—a deal for which he was reportedly kept out of negotiations.