Hatley’s Moffett becomes first kicker to win MVP at NEMFCA all-star game

The South team didn’t get the win in the end, but one all-star put on a show for them. Hatley kicker Luke Moffett nailed field goals of 44 and 49 yards and added an extra point to be responsible for 7 of the South team’s 13 points in their 29-13 loss in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game to take home the team’s Offensive MVP Jack Gregory Award honor. It’s the first time the kicker has received the award.