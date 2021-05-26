Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Monroe County, MS

Hatley’s Moffett becomes first kicker to win MVP at NEMFCA all-star game

By Melissa Meador Monroe Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South team didn’t get the win in the end, but one all-star put on a show for them. Hatley kicker Luke Moffett nailed field goals of 44 and 49 yards and added an extra point to be responsible for 7 of the South team’s 13 points in their 29-13 loss in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game to take home the team’s Offensive MVP Jack Gregory Award honor. It’s the first time the kicker has received the award.

www.djournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ripley, MS
City
Hamilton, MS
City
Calhoun City, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Corinth, MS
City
Nettleton, MS
County
Monroe County, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
City
Amory, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wreck#All Star Game#American Football#Go Game#Home Game#Field Goals#End Game#Home Field#Mvp#Nemfca#Aberdeen#Tcps#South#The Game#Touchdown#Pregame#Principal Justin Hollis#Jack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
Newsweek

GOP Election Analyst 'Aghast' at Arizona Audit as State Senator Threatens U.S. Attorney General

A Republican election analyst who voted for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election said he's "just aghast" at the way the GOP-backed election audit in Arizona's Maricopa County has moved forward. Meanwhile, a Republican state senator threatened to imprison Attorney General Merrick Garland after he announced that the Justice Department would scrutinize any post-election audits to ensure they comply with voting laws.