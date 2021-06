2,701 reports of suspected adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines in Switzerland evaluated. Up to 2 June 2021, Swissmedic evaluated 2,701 reports on suspected adverse drug reactions (ADR) to COVID-19 vaccinations in Switzerland. The majority of the reports involved more than one reaction (a total of 7,065 reactions in the 2,701 reports, equating to an average of 2.6 reactions per report). At 1,751 (64,8 %), most of the reports were classified as not serious, while 950 (35,2 %) reports were classified as serious.