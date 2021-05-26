Cancel
How to Watch the 2021 UEFA Europa League Final Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Cover picture for the articleIt might not be the trophy in soccer, but it’s a trophy — and one trophy is better than no trophies, especially for these two clubs. The English Premier League’s Manchester United and La Liga’s Villarreal do battle in the UEFA Europa League final to see who will bring a trophy home to their supporters and who will come home empty-handed. The action kicks off on Wednesday, May 26 at 3 PM ET, exclusively on Paramount+.

Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Everton and Manchester United want Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier

According to Athletic, Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is on the radar of Everton as they seek to bolster at full-back this summer. The England international is approaching the final 12 months of the three-year contract he penned when he joined them from Tottenham Hotspur. Atletico want the 30-year-old to sign a new deal, but he is keen on returning to England with his family. Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are also keen on Trippier, and Everton’s chances of landing might be deal a huge blow as a result.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Free-agent at forefront of Arsenal’s thinking and linked with Man Utd, Chelsea open about his future

Hakan Calhanoglu says he is no nearer to resolving his future despite his AC Milan contract expiring next month. As things stand the 27-year-old midfielder will be a free agent this summer and there will be a clamour to get the player signed up. Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the 55-cap Turkey international. Calhanoglu though could remain in Milan after arriving from Bayer Leverkusen in 2017. The playmaker says he will sit down with Rossoneri officials at the end of the season, with an extension not out of the question.
Daily Mail

Villarreal relieved after being given more preparation for Europa League final against Man United as LaLiga makes U-turn on game with Real Madrid.. after TV companies had initially prioritised Eurovision!

Manchester United's Europa League final opponents Villarreal enjoyed a victory on Monday after LaLiga gave in to their request to move their final game of the season against Real Madrid - after initially turning it down due to the Eurovision Song Contest. Villarreal were up in arms after their final...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester United have edge over PSG in Kieran Trippier transfer battle

It sounds like Manchester United will dip into the transfer market for a new right-back. The Red Devils reportedly have the edge over Paris Saint-Germain in a potential summer transfer battle for Atletico Madrid right back Kieran Trippier, as per The Athletic, with the England international proving he can do it in La Liga as well as the Premier League.
Premier Leaguewhathifi.com

Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream: how to watch the Premier League in 4K and for free

It's crunch time for Chelsea and Leicester City with top four spots up for grabs and Liverpool hot on their heels. Any dropped points in Tuesday night's game gifts the advantage to their rivals. Forget the cup final. That was a dress rehearsal. The Champions League is the prize this time. Make sure you know how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester City live stream in 4K or for free wherever you are.
FanSided

Manchester United are holding talks for winger today

Manchester United’s recent transfer policy has involved signing some of the best young talents from around the world and putting them in the club’s academy in hopes of developing them into Premier League quality players. Kamaldeen Sulemana is one youngster that they have been linked with, who could be ready...
Premier LeagueBBC

Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: Cavani scores stunner in draw

Edinson Cavani welcomed the return of fans back to the Premier League with a brilliant 40-yard lobbed goal, but Manchester United were unable to mark the occasion with a victory as relegated Fulham came back to draw at Old Trafford. Aside from a handful of games at a lucky few...