Isaac Aguon topped the annual Ace of Aces Championships hosted by the Marianas Golfing Association. On the first day of the Ace of Aces tournament held lastApril 17 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course, April Ace and eventual champ Aguon shot a 46 in the front nine and a 38 in the back nine for a gross score of 84. Sporting a 19 handicap and a net score of 65, Isaac took a commanding 5-stroke lead over Keone Chariton. who shot a net score of 70.