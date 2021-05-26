Cancel
Brookings, OR

Rickard celebrated as Curry Health Network Service Excellence Superstar of the Month

By Covid-19
Curry Coastal Pilot
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurry Health Network honored Service Excellence Superstar of the Month, Kathyrn Rickard, at a celebration Wednesday, May 12. Rickard has been at CHN since 2016 and is currently the medical assistant to family medicine provider, Dr. Stephanie Laudert at Curry Medical Practice in Gold Beach. She was nominated for the award by a patient who has been receiving care for serious, chronic medical conditions. In her nomination letter, the patient praised the attentive and compassionate care shown to her by Rickard and shared how the difficult months she’s experienced have been made better by the personalized attention she receives from Rickard at every visit for treatment and care. The patient credits Rickard for being a true partner, thoughtfully remembering details about her medical needs — and her life — and making a trying time a bit easier.

www.currypilot.com
