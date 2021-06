The teachers’ union for the San Francisco school district voted in favor of a resolution on May 19 to boycott Israel. The United Educators of San Francisco (UESF), which is affiliated with the largest federation of unions in the United States, the AFL-CIO, is the first K-12 union of public-school teachers in America to officially back BDS. This is also the first time since 2016 that any American union has officially supported the BDS movement, according to The Jewish News of Northern California.