Fort Myers, FL

Donations stolen from SWFL churches in nationwide theft ring

WINKNEWS.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Cape Coral Police Department held a press conference Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to announce the results of a theft-ring bust. Operation “Thou Shalt Not Steal” targeted the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars in church donations throughout the U.S. Investigators say...

www.winknews.com
