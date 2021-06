Goatboy here with my tips to have great friendly games even when you are trying hard to win. Today let’s continue my discussion about getting in gear to play this 40k competitive season I wanted to go over a few things to help create a better environment when you get to the tabletop. These small things can shift a tough game from being a slog to actually be enjoyable. I strive to have fun at an event and while not every interaction is the best – doing a few small things can help get this going in a positive direction.