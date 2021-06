You've probably heard it time and time again from doctors, nutritionists, and even your parents: eating your vegetables is good for your health. And while that adage is, for the most part, true, you may want to take that advice with a grain of salt at the moment, now that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced multiple recalls of one type of produce—and eating any of the affected foods could make you seriously ill. Read on to discover if you should be tossing these products from your fridge now.