The American Lung Association and five other groups are asking Gov. Kay Ivey to veto a bill the group says has caveats that favor the tobacco and vaping industries. House Bill 273 raises the age of buying tobacco and vaping products from 19 to 21, and establishes a registry that vaping manufacturers would have to submit to, but there’s concern that aspects of the bill are unworkable, and favor the industries. The bill passed both the House and Senate and awaits Ivey’s signature.