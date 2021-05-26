Cancel
Malden, MA

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have an item for Around Malden, email it to malden@wickedlocal.com. New Member Virtual Event: 5-6:30 p.m. June 10. For information: Executive Director of the Malden Chamber of Commerce Joan Ford Mongeau, director@maldenchamber.org; http://maldenchamber.org. The Malden Chamber of Commerce will hold a new member virtual event via Zoom. Attendees will learn about the Chamber and its members and make some new connections. Membership in the Chamber would help any business grow with advertising/promotion, advocacy, communications, education/enrichment, and networking opportunities.

Massachusetts State

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Massachusetts State

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts To End Nearly All COVID Restrictions On May 29

Massachusetts will end nearly all emergency COVID-19 restrictions on May 29, ushering in the state's "new normal" of maskless activity in time for Memorial Day weekend. Gov. Charlie Baker announced at a State House press conference Monday that the state's Public Health Department will shift to a new voluntary advisory putting Massachusetts in line with any future face covering guidance from the Centers for Disease Control focusing mostly on unvaccinated people.
Massachusetts State
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...
Malden, MA

Malden Library

The Malden Public Library is located at 36 Salem St. For information, contact the library at 781-324-0218 or info@maldenpubliclibrary.org. Check the library website for programs for all ages, including teens and adults. To get a listing of all the free programs for all ages, visit maldenpubliclibrary.org. To stay informed about...
Malden, MA

Malden news briefs

Korean, Vietnam War memorials to be unveiled on Memorial Day. Two newly installed bronze statues that will honor Malden veterans of the Korean and Vietnam Wars will be unveiled Memorial Day, May 31. The two life-size bronze statues will be installed alongside the granite monuments that honor Malden’s Korean and...
Reading, MA

Reading Public Library again leads the way with reopening plan

READING - While some municipal buildings have remained shuttered since the COVID-19 pandemic first hit more than a year ago, staffers at the Reading Public Library will early next week reopen their Middlesex Avenue facility for the second time. Earlier this week, Library Director Amy Lannon announced that beginning on...
Malden, MA

An Update on Malden High Students for Racial Equity (SFRE)

Malden High School’s Students for Racial Equity (SFRE) group was formed last fall and was originally the MHS Curriculum Reform Youth Board. Since then, a lot else has changed for the group. After the group was founded by senior Billy Zeng, they came into contact with the MHS Staff for...
Malden, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Mayor Presents Fiscal Year 2022 Budget to City Council

Mayor Gary Christenson presented his Fiscal Year 2022 budget to the City Council Tuesday evening. For the first time ever, the City utilized a cloud-based budgeting software platform from Cleargov, the market leader in transparency and budgeting software for municipalities. This new platform will revolutionize budgeting for Malden and will provide a user experience for residents that is informative, efficient, and easily accessible. “I know we share the collective goal of transparency in budgeting, including through resident input at the annual budget public hearing,” said Mayor Christenson. “The implementation of this new online budgeting tool represents a tremendous leap forward by the City in modernizing our budget process, increasing the depth of information shared with the public and generally making the annual budget a more comprehensive exercise.”
Devens, MA

Devens COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens Wednesday

DEVENS — A new regional vaccination site at Clear Path for Veterans will open on Wednesday at 10 a.m. As the Sun reported in April, it will be located at 84 Antietam St., the site of the former Cutler Army Hospital. The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will feature the Moderna vaccine. Anyone above the age of 16 who lives, works or studies in Massachusetts is welcome to receive their vaccine. Appointments are heavily encouraged and can be scheduled using the Massachusetts vaccination finder website.
Malden, MA

Weekly School Announcement Videos

Don’t we all want a sense of normalcy back after the far from normal year we have had?. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many aspects of our normal high school lives that have been altered over the course of the past year to accommodate the current circumstances. Media...