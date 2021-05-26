Around Malden
If you have an item for Around Malden, email it to malden@wickedlocal.com. New Member Virtual Event: 5-6:30 p.m. June 10. For information: Executive Director of the Malden Chamber of Commerce Joan Ford Mongeau, director@maldenchamber.org; http://maldenchamber.org. The Malden Chamber of Commerce will hold a new member virtual event via Zoom. Attendees will learn about the Chamber and its members and make some new connections. Membership in the Chamber would help any business grow with advertising/promotion, advocacy, communications, education/enrichment, and networking opportunities.www.wickedlocal.com