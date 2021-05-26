Around Malden

Mayor Gary Christenson presented his Fiscal Year 2022 budget to the City Council Tuesday evening. For the first time ever, the City utilized a cloud-based budgeting software platform from Cleargov, the market leader in transparency and budgeting software for municipalities. This new platform will revolutionize budgeting for Malden and will provide a user experience for residents that is informative, efficient, and easily accessible. “I know we share the collective goal of transparency in budgeting, including through resident input at the annual budget public hearing,” said Mayor Christenson. “The implementation of this new online budgeting tool represents a tremendous leap forward by the City in modernizing our budget process, increasing the depth of information shared with the public and generally making the annual budget a more comprehensive exercise.”