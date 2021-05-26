Mac Walters Discusses Mass Effect’s Return to Consoles With Legendary Edition

After you’ve hacked terminals and discovered the vulnerable pieces of information leaking out against Liara in Mass Effect 2 Legendary Edition, you can speak to her later to ask how you can help further. The next step is to figure out the Observer’s identity, someone who has been working with the Shadow Broker and reporting back to them about Liara. The trick to discovering the correct information is that you need to find all of the hackable data points on Illium and then report back to Liara at the correct time.