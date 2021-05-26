New Wandrd ROAM is a Compact Sling That Cleverly Cradles a Laptop

These tools are great for the photographer who isn’t stuck in the Mac ecosystem. Many photographers have felt a little burned by Apple in the past few years. So, we experimented with various computers, printers, and monitors to cater to this. Many photographers end up never jumping ship because they don’t even know where to start. They care about a few things: ergonomics, the performance of their favorite programs, and ease of use. For the past few years, we dove into exploring some of the best computers for creatives. But we didn’t stop there: we look at printers and monitors too. Here are some of the best tools we’ve used in the past year. We’ve used these to deliver the best images to clients and also for our coverage.