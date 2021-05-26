New Wandrd ROAM is a Compact Sling That Cleverly Cradles a Laptop
The WANDRD ROAM sling is the first one that’s accommodating to a laptop, but why don’t they just make a messenger bag?. Gear bag brand Wandrd is back on Kickstarter with a new bag — and this time, it’s not a backpack. The Wandrd ROAM Sling is a quick-access camera bag that can be worn over either shoulder, the back or front, or even as a fanny pack. But, it’s also a rare sling in that it offers the option to carry a 16-inch laptop and a tripod. This is one of its biggest innovations. The bag just launched on Kickstarter today, May 26.www.thephoblographer.com