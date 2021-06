On In Focus, PHL17’s longstanding community affairs program airing Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 6:30 a.m. and Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1 p.m. with Jennifer Lewis-Hall we start with the first ever digital fundraising campaign for the Reading Terminal Market called “SummerGiving.” Annie Allman CEO and General Manager joins us to talk about Reading Terminal Market which is one of the country’s oldest and largest public markets. She tells us how funds are expected to be used for renovations to the historic building and also to make repairs to an area where the building was vandalized in May.