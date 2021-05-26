Cancel
NBA

Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis ‘Pissed Off’ at Practice After Game 1 Performance

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis was reportedly all business following his poor performance in the team's Game 1 loss to the Phoenix Suns in their first-round playoff series. According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, a source said Davis was "pissed off" when he took the court for practice Monday. The reported change in attitude seemed to pay dividends for AD on Wednesday, as he was the best player on the floor in the Lakers' 109-102 win in Game 2.

www.lakers365.com
Anthony Davis
