Boris Johnson faces a major rebellion over his plans to slash foreign aid as a growing number of Tory rebels back an amendement to force the government to make up the shortfall left from the multi-billion pound cut to the UK‘s official development assistance.Former prime minister Theresa May and six other former cabinet ministers added their names to the 30-strong list of Conservative MPs opposing the government’s plan to abandon its commitment to spending 0.7 per cent of national income on aid for some of the poorest and most unstable areas of the globe.Meanwhile, Michael Gove said the government was “open minded” about continuing the furlough scheme beyond September, ahead of a meeting later where Nicola Sturgeon plans to push for an extension.Boris Johnson facing defeat in Tory rebellion on overseas aid cutsEducation catch-up tsar Sir Kevan Collins resigns in major blow to PMGovernment admits 21 June lockdown plan could be blown ‘off track’UK still has no clear post-EU plan – so how do we make Brexit a success?We still don’t know what or who Brexit is actually for