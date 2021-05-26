Benzema's long-awaited France return 'non-event', says Deschamps

Real Madrid 2-2 Sevilla (Asensio & Kroos). An eventful draw... Here is the immediate reaction. On the way: player ratings, press conference highlights, and the podcast. The objective for Real Madrid was simple: win today and the position at the top of the table would belong to them with just three games left to play. The ideal 0-0 result between current leaders Atlético Madrid and incessant challengers Barcelona gifted Madrid a golden chance to make their mark on an unusual season that will live long in the memory. Out of every team on the fixture list fans might want this chance to fall against, Sevilla would not be one of the favourites. For this reason the line-up was predictably strong, with Marcelo involved replacing Ferland Mendy, and captaining the side in-place of Sergio Ramos - both unavailable. Three Castilla players controversially remained on the bench in Diego Altube, Miguel Gutiérrez and Antonio Blanco - thus missing the most important Castilla match of the season (luckily they still managed a win and made the promotion play-offs).