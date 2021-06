Gotta say, I’m pretty surprised Ryan Reaves won’t get a hearing for this hit on Minnesota Wild veteran defenseman Ryan Suter in Game 7 last night:. Since when is shoving a guy from behind into a hard object, face first, not a suspendable action? Why does Ryan Reaves always seem to get away with stuff like this with the league? Where’s the consistency here? I ask about that consistency part, because Gabe Landeskog got suspended four games a few years ago for this shove from behind into a net against Calgary super-pest Matthew Tkachuk: