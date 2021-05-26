Get a full Dell desktop bundle for under $850 with this insane deal

HP quietly refreshed its popular Chromebook x360 14c a few weeks ago and from the looks of it, the 14″ convertible should look and feel just like its 10th Gen Comet Lake predecessor. The two notable changes are the 11th Gen Core i3 processor that is proving itself to be a powerhouse and an upgrade to a 128GB NVMe SSD. Both of these upgrades will make the HP Chromebook x360 14c a very formidable device for any user that wants serious horsepower without breaking the bank. The Tiger Lake Chromebook went up for sale on HP’s website last month and surprisingly, it actually retails for $10 less than the previous Comet Lake model which means you get a significant boost in CPU power and that extra, faster storage for less money. Awesome.