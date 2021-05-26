Cancel
Get a full Dell desktop bundle for under $850 with this insane deal

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen buying a new PC, you’ll usually have to look at desktop computer deals and desktop monitor deals separately, and figure out the CPU and screen that are perfect for each other. However, Dell is making the process easier with the Inspiron Desktop Bundle, which includes the CPU, a pair of 24-inch monitors, and essential accessories. Making the bundle an even better deal is that it’s currently on sale with a $275 discount, bringing its price down to just $830 from its original price of $1,105.

