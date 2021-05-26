RGV Agents Disrupt Three Human Smuggling Stash Houses

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents seized more than $500K worth of marijuana in two failed narcotics smuggling attempts. Yesterday morning, Weslaco Border Patrol Station agents working near Mercedes, Texas, discovered five abandoned bundles of marijuana. As they searched the area, they apprehended a Mexican national suspected of being involved in the smuggling attempt. An additional four other individuals were observed swimming across the Rio Grande into Mexico. The marijuana weighed over 240 pounds and is worth more than $190K. The subject and narcotics were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety.