RGV Agents Disrupt Three Human Smuggling Stash Houses
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 subjects in three separate human smuggling stash houses in Edinburg, Texas. Yesterday morning, RGV agents responded to a call for assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO received a report of a suspected human smuggling stash house in Roma, Texas. Agents and officers arrived on scene and discovered six adult migrants and one unaccompanied child being harbored in the home. The subjects were identified as nationals of Mexico and El Salvador. Border Patrol took custody of all subjects and processed them accordingly.texasborderbusiness.com