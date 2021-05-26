Cancel
Edinburg, TX

RGV Agents Disrupt Three Human Smuggling Stash Houses

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents apprehended 22 subjects in three separate human smuggling stash houses in Edinburg, Texas. Yesterday morning, RGV agents responded to a call for assistance from the Starr County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). SCSO received a report of a suspected human smuggling stash house in Roma, Texas. Agents and officers arrived on scene and discovered six adult migrants and one unaccompanied child being harbored in the home. The subjects were identified as nationals of Mexico and El Salvador. Border Patrol took custody of all subjects and processed them accordingly.

