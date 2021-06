[TRIANGLE, VA] United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts issued the following statement today:. “I commend Energy Secretary Granholm for coming to West Virginia and going underground at the Harrison County Mine with Senator Joe Manchin to see for herself the hard, dangerous work our members do to energize our nation. Our union has been asking for more than a decade for someone with authority in Washington to tour a mine and meet these workers face to face. I am so glad that she stepped up and did that, and I thank Senator Manchin for facilitating it.