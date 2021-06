Warning! The following contains spoilers for the series finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Read at your own risk!. Keeping Up With The Kardashians bid farewell after 20 seasons on television, and while the final episodes were more or less rehashing the show's past and what it meant to the Kardashian/Jenner clan, the finale was not devoid of new information. Kim Kardashian did her best to avoid answering questions on camera about her deteriorating relationship with her husband Kanye West all season but finally opened up in the finale.